版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 07:02 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 5 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)            1 points 
2.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        2        
3.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            3        
4.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                4        
5.  Pavel Sozykin/Denis Gribanov (Russia)          5        
6.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            6        
7.  Deniz Cinar/Ates Cinar (Turkey)                7        
8.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      8        
9.  Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain)                 9        
10. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 10       
Standings Men 470
1.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            7  
2.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        9  
3.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)            17 
4.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     18 
5.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            20 
6.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      22 
7.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 27 
8.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                29 
9.  Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 32 
10. Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain)                 37

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐