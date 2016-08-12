Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 5 1. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 1 points 2. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 2 3. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 3 4. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 4 5. Pavel Sozykin/Denis Gribanov (Russia) 5 6. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 6 7. Deniz Cinar/Ates Cinar (Turkey) 7 8. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 8 9. Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain) 9 10. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 10 Standings Men 470 1. Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia) 7 2. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia) 9 3. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain) 17 4. Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece) 18 5. Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France) 20 6. Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden) 22 7. Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 27 8. Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.) 29 9. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 32 10. Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain) 37
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.