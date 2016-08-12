版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 2 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        1 points 
2.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           2        
3.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            3        
4.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)              4        
5.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                5        
6.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         6        
7.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            7        
8.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     8        
9.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 9        
10. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          2  
2.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)                8  
3.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              9  
4.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)     15 
5.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)             16 
6.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark)   17 
7.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)            18 
8.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)              18 
9.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                  21 
10. Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 21

