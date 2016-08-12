Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 2 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 1 points 2. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 2 3. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 3 4. Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal) 4 5. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 5 6. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 6 7. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 7 8. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 8 9. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 9 10. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 2 2. Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal) 8 3. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 9 4. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 15 5. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 16 6. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 17 7. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 18 8. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 18 9. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 21 10. Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 21
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.