Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 8 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Francesco Marrai (Italy)               1 points 
2.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 2        
3.  Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               3        
4.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 4        
5.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                5        
6.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                6        
7.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                7        
8.  Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia)            8        
9.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             9        
10. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              10       
11. Kaarle Tapper (Finland)                11       
12. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              12       
13. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              13       
14. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               14       
15. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          15       
16. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            16       
17. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                17       
18. Keerati Bualong (Thailand)             18       
19. Jose Gutierrez (Venezuela)             19       
20. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             47  
2.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                50  
3.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 52  
4.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                59  
5.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 63  
6.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                64  
7.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          65  
8.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            73  
9.  Francesco Marrai (Italy)               73  
10. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               75  
11. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 84  
12. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             86  
13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     87  
14. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               89  
15. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              92  
16. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                93  
17. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              108 
18. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                109 
19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           119 
20. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              121

