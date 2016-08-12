Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 8 1. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 1 points 2. Tom Burton (Australia) 2 3. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 3 4. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 4 5. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 5 6. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 6 7. Nick Thompson (Britain) 7 8. Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia) 8 9. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 9 10. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 10 11. Kaarle Tapper (Finland) 11 12. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 12 13. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 13 14. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 14 15. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 15 16. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 16 17. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 17 18. Keerati Bualong (Thailand) 18 19. Jose Gutierrez (Venezuela) 19 20. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 47 2. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 50 3. Tom Burton (Australia) 52 4. Nick Thompson (Britain) 59 5. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 63 6. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 64 7. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 65 8. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 73 9. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 73 10. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 75 11. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 84 12. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 86 13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 87 14. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 89 15. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 92 16. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 93 17. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 108 18. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 109 19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 119 20. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 121
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.