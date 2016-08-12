版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 11 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 11 
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 1 points 
2.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    2        
3.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 3        
4.  Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               4        
5.  Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 5        
6.  Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          6        
7.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 7        
8.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 8        
9.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                9        
10. Wang Aichen (China)                    10       
11. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              11       
12. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              12       
13. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               13       
14. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                14       
15. David Mier (Mexico)                    15       
16. Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  16       
17. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       17       
18. Mikita Tsirkun (Belarus)               18       
19. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              19       
20. Pedro Pascual (U.S.)                   20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 23  
2.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 44  
3.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  70  
4.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 72  
5.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              78  
6.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 90  
7.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                106 
8.  Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 117 
9.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       120 
10. Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    123 
11. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              125 
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          135 
13. Wang Aichen (China)                    135 
14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               136 
15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                138 
16. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               139 
17. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 160 
18. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   165 
19. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              181 
20. David Mier (Mexico)                    207

