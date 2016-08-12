Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x race 12 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x race 12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results RS:X Men Opening Series Race 12 1. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 1 points 2. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 2 3. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 3 4. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 4 5. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 5 6. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 6 7. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 7 8. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 8 9. Maksym Oberemko (Russia) 9 10. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 10 11. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 11 12. Pierre Le Coq (France) 12 13. Oleksandr Tugaryev (Ukraine) 13 14. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 14 15. Wang Aichen (China) 15 16. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 16 17. Mikita Tsirkun (Belarus) 17 18. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 18 19. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 19 20. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 20 Standings Men RS:X 1. Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 23 2. Nick Dempsey (Britain) 44 3. Piotr Myszka (Poland) 70 4. Pierre Le Coq (France) 72 5. Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) 78 6. Toni Wilhelm (Germany) 90 7. Ricardo Santos (Brazil) 106 8. Mattia Camboni (Italy) 117 9. Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 120 10. Ivan Pastor (Spain) 123 11. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal) 125 12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark) 135 13. Wang Aichen (China) 135 14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland) 136 15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan) 138 16. Maksym Oberemko (Russia) 139 17. Shahar Zubari (Israel) 160 18. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea) 165 19. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus) 181 20. David Mier (Mexico) 207
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.