Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 3 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 3 1. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 1 points 2. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 2 3. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 3 4. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 4 5. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 5 6. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 6 7. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 7 8. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 8 9. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 9 10. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 2 2. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 4 3. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 6 4. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 8 5. Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal) 8 6. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 10 7. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 11 8. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 13 9. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 17 10. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 17
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.