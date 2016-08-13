版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 3 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 3 
1.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            1 points 
2.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     2        
3.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                3        
4.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           4        
5.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        5        
6.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            6        
7.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           7        
8.  Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)           8        
9.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   9        
10. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)      2  
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)          4  
3.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)         6  
4.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)              8  
5.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)            8  
6.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)   10 
7.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 11 
8.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)          13 
9.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)       17 
10. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)         17

