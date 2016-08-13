Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 9 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 9 1. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 1 points 2. Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia) 2 3. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 3 4. Lee Parkhill (Canada) 4 5. Michael Hansen (Denmark) 5 6. Nick Thompson (Britain) 6 7. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 7 8. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 8 9. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 9 10. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 10 11. Tom Burton (Australia) 11 12. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 12 13. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 13 14. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 14 15. Kristian Ruth (Norway) 15 16. Youssef Akrout (Tunisia) 16 17. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 17 18. Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador) 18 19. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 19 20. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 54 2. Tom Burton (Australia) 63 3. Nick Thompson (Britain) 65 4. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 76 5. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 76 6. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 84 7. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 84 8. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 84 9. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 86 10. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 87 11. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 95 12. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 96 13. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 102 14. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 109 15. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 109 16. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 114 17. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 122 18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 130 19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 136 20. Gustavo Lima (Portugal) 137
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.