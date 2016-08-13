版本:
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 9 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)      1 points 
2.  Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia)    2        
3.  Juan Maegli (Guatemala)        3        
4.  Lee Parkhill (Canada)          4        
5.  Michael Hansen (Denmark)       5        
6.  Nick Thompson (Britain)        6        
7.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)     7        
8.  Ha Jee-Min (Korea)             8        
9.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)       9        
10. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)      10       
11. Tom Burton (Australia)         11       
12. Sam Meech (New Zealand)        12       
13. Francesco Marrai (Italy)       13       
14. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)    14       
15. Kristian Ruth (Norway)         15       
16. Youssef Akrout (Tunisia)       16       
17. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)   17       
18. Enrique Arathoon (El Salvador) 18       
19. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)  19       
20. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)       20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             54  
2.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 63  
3.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                65  
4.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                76  
5.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                76  
6.  Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 84  
7.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               84  
8.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          84  
9.  Francesco Marrai (Italy)               86  
10. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            87  
11. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     95  
12. Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                96  
13. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              102 
14. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 109 
15. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               109 
16. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             114 
17. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              122 
18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              130 
19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           136 
20. Gustavo Lima (Portugal)                137

