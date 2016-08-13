版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 01:19 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 7 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             1 points 
2.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              2        
3.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           3        
4.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   4        
5.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         5        
6.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             6        
7.  Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             7        
8.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            8        
9.  Anders Pedersen (Norway)          9        
10. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        10       
11. Jonathan Lobert (France)          11       
12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          12       
13. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           13       
14. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   14       
15. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        15       
16. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 16       
17. Caleb Paine (U.S.)                17       
18. Josh Junior (New Zealand)         18       
19. Gong Lei (China)                  19       
20. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             19 
2.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         34 
3.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           42 
4.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              43 
5.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   43 
6.  Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          45 
7.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             50 
8.  Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            52 
9.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   52 
10. Jonathan Lobert (France)          54 
11. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 55 
12. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          62 
13. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             63 
14. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            70 
15. Josh Junior (New Zealand)         71 
16. Caleb Paine (U.S.)                72 
17. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        73 
18. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          74 
19. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           78 
20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              91

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐