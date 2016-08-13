Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 7 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 7 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 1 points 2. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 2 3. Jake Lilley (Australia) 3 4. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 4 5. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 5 6. Max Salminen (Sweden) 6 7. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 7 8. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 8 9. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 9 10. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 10 11. Jonathan Lobert (France) 11 12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 12 13. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 13 14. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 14 15. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 15 16. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 16 17. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 17 18. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 18 19. Gong Lei (China) 19 20. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 19 2. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 34 3. Jake Lilley (Australia) 42 4. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 43 5. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 43 6. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 45 7. Max Salminen (Sweden) 50 8. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 52 9. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 52 10. Jonathan Lobert (France) 54 11. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 55 12. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 62 13. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 63 14. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 70 15. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 71 16. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 72 17. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 73 18. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 74 19. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 78 20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 91
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.