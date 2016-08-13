版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 4 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)             1 points 
2.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          2        
3.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              3        
4.  Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 4        
5.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)       5        
6.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)                6        
7.  Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)             7        
8.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)            8        
9.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)     9        
10. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)              10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          4  
2.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)             7  
3.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              7  
4.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)                14 
5.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)       15 
6.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)     20 
7.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                  21 
8.  Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 22 
9.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)              24 
10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)             25

