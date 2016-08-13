Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 4 1. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 1 points 2. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 2 3. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 3 4. Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 4 5. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 5 6. Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal) 6 7. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 7 8. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 8 9. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 9 10. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 4 2. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 7 3. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 7 4. Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal) 14 5. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 15 6. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 20 7. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 21 8. Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 22 9. Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina) 24 10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 25
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
