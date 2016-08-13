版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 8 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   1 points 
2.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)         2        
3.  Giles Scott (Britain)             3        
4.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         4        
5.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           5        
6.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        6        
7.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                7        
8.  Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           8        
9.  Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          9        
10. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   10       
11. Max Salminen (Sweden)             11       
12. Jonathan Lobert (France)          12       
13. Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              13       
14. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          14       
15. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        15       
16. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 16       
17. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            17       
18. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          18       
19. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             19       
20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             22  
2.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         38  
3.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           47  
4.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   53  
5.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   53  
6.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              56  
7.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             61  
8.  Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          63  
9.  Jonathan Lobert (France)          66  
10. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            69  
11. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          71  
12. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 71  
13. Josh Junior (New Zealand)         73  
14. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        79  
15. Caleb Paine (U.S.)                79  
16. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             81  
17. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           86  
18. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          88  
19. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            91  
20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              111

