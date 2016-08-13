Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 8 1. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 2 3. Giles Scott (Britain) 3 4. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 4 5. Jake Lilley (Australia) 5 6. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 6 7. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 7 8. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 8 9. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 9 10. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 10 11. Max Salminen (Sweden) 11 12. Jonathan Lobert (France) 12 13. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 13 14. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 14 15. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 15 16. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 16 17. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 17 18. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 18 19. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 19 20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 22 2. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 38 3. Jake Lilley (Australia) 47 4. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 53 5. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 53 6. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 56 7. Max Salminen (Sweden) 61 8. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 63 9. Jonathan Lobert (France) 66 10. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 69 11. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 71 12. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 71 13. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 73 14. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 79 15. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 79 16. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 81 17. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 86 18. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 88 19. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 91 20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 111
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.