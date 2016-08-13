Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 5 1. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 1 points 2. Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France) 2 3. Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria) 3 4. Thomas Barrows/Joe Morris (U.S.) 4 5. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 5 6. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 6 7. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 7 8. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 8 9. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 9 10. Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 9 2. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 12 3. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 21 4. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 26 5. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 26 6. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 28 7. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 28 8. Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal) 31 9. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 35 10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 36
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.