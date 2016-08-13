版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 5 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 1 points 
2.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          2        
3.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         3        
4.  Thomas Barrows/Joe Morris (U.S.)              4        
5.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            5        
6.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   6        
7.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                7        
8.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        8        
9.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)          9        
10. Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium)    10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        9  
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            12 
3.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           21 
4.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     26 
5.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   26 
6.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 28 
7.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                28 
8.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)              31 
9.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)          35 
10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)           36

