Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 6 1. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia) 1 points 2. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 2 3. Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium) 3 4. Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain) 4 5. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 5 6. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 6 7. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 7 8. Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy) 8 9. Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France) 9 10. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 10 Standings Men 49er 1. Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand) 15 2. Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany) 18 3. Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 33 4. Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland) 35 5. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan) 37 6. Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia) 38 7. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain) 38 8. Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 39 9. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil) 43 10. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia) 44
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.