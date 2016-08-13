版本:
2016年 8月 14日 星期日 03:17 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 6 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)            1 points 
2.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)          2        
3.  Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium)    3        
4.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           4        
5.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 5        
6.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        6        
7.  Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)           7        
8.  Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)         8        
9.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          9        
10. Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        15 
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            18 
3.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 33 
4.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           35 
5.  Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)          37 
6.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     38 
7.  Diego Botin/Iago Lopez (Spain)                38 
8.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   39 
9.  Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)           43 
10. Pavle Kostov/Petar Cupac (Croatia)            44

