Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 10 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)       1 points 
2.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 2        
3.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)    3        
4.  Tom Burton (Australia)        4        
5.  Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia)   5        
6.  Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)     6        
7.  Juan Maegli (Guatemala)       7        
8.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)      8        
9.  Colin Cheng (Singapore)       9        
10. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)     10       
11. Robert Scheidt (Brazil)       11       
12. Matias Del Solar (Chile)      12       
13. Lee Parkhill (Canada)         13       
14. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)            14       
15. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)    15       
16. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)  16       
17. Philipp Buhl (Germany)        17       
18. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)     18       
19. Kaarle Tapper (Finland)       19       
20. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)   20       
Standings Men Laser
1.  Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia)             57  
2.  Tom Burton (Australia)                 67  
3.  Sam Meech (New Zealand)                77  
4.  Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France)          86  
5.  Robert Scheidt (Brazil)                87  
6.  Nick Thompson (Britain)                87  
7.  Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus)               92  
8.  Juan Maegli (Guatemala)                103 
9.  Julio Alsogaray (Argentina)            107 
10. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 108 
11. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.)              108 
12. Francesco Marrai (Italy)               109 
13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea)                     109 
14. Philipp Buhl (Germany)                 126 
15. Sergey Komissarov (Russia)             129 
16. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden)               137 
17. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium)              140 
18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland)              140 
19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands)           152 
20. Colin Cheng (Singapore)                160

