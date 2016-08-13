Olympics-Sailing-Men's laser race 10 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's laser race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Laser Men Opening Series Race 10 1. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 1 points 2. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 2 3. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 3 4. Tom Burton (Australia) 4 5. Karl-Martin Rammo (Estonia) 5 6. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 6 7. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 7 8. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 8 9. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 9 10. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 10 11. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 11 12. Matias Del Solar (Chile) 12 13. Lee Parkhill (Canada) 13 14. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 14 15. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 15 16. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 16 17. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 17 18. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 18 19. Kaarle Tapper (Finland) 19 20. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 20 Standings Men Laser 1. Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia) 57 2. Tom Burton (Australia) 67 3. Sam Meech (New Zealand) 77 4. Jean Baptiste Bernaz (France) 86 5. Robert Scheidt (Brazil) 87 6. Nick Thompson (Britain) 87 7. Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus) 92 8. Juan Maegli (Guatemala) 103 9. Julio Alsogaray (Argentina) 107 10. Rutger van Schaardenburg (Netherlands) 108 11. Charlie Buckingham (U.S.) 108 12. Francesco Marrai (Italy) 109 13. Ha Jee-Min (Korea) 109 14. Philipp Buhl (Germany) 126 15. Sergey Komissarov (Russia) 129 16. Jesper Stalheim (Sweden) 137 17. Wannes Van Laer (Belgium) 140 18. Kacper Zieminski (Poland) 140 19. Cy Thompson (Virgin Islands) 152 20. Colin Cheng (Singapore) 160
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.