2016年 8月 15日

Olympics-Sailing-Men's rs:x medal race results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's rs:x medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results RS:X Men Medal Race 
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 2 points 
2.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    4        
3.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       6        
4.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 8        
5.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 10       
6.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                12       
7.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 14       
8.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              18DPG    
8.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  18       
10. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 20       
Standings Men RS:X
1.  Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands) 25 points 
2.  Nick Dempsey (Britain)                 52        
3.  Pierre Le Coq (France)                 86        
4.  Piotr Myszka (Poland)                  88        
5.  Byron Kokkalanis (Greece)              96        
6.  Toni Wilhelm (Germany)                 100       
7.  Ricardo Santos (Brazil)                118       
8.  Michael Cheng (Hong Kong, China)       126       
9.  Ivan Pastor (Spain)                    127       
10. Mattia Camboni (Italy)                 137       
11. Joao Rodrigues (Portugal)              125       
12. Sebastian Fleischer (Denmark)          135       
13. Wang Aichen (China)                    135       
14. Mateo Sanz (Switzerland)               136       
15. Makoto Tomizawa (Japan)                138       
16. Maksym Oberemko (Russia)               139       
17. Shahar Zubari (Israel)                 160       
18. Lee Tae-Hoon (Korea)                   165       
19. Andreas Cariolou (Cyprus)              181       
20. David Mier (Mexico)                    207

