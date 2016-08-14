版本:
2016年 8月 15日

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 6 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Ferdinand Gerz/Oliver Szymanski (Germany)      1 points 
2.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 2        
3.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            3        
4.  Andres Ducasse/Francisco Ducasse (Chile)       4        
5.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  5        
6.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            6        
7.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                7        
8.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        8        
9.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     9        
10. Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 10       
Standings Men 470
1.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            10 
2.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        17 
3.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            26 
4.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     27 
5.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 29 
6.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                36 
7.  Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)            38 
8.  Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 42 
9.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      44 
10. Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  52

