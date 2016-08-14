Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 9 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 9 1. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 1 points 2. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 2 3. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 3 4. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 4 5. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 5 6. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 6 7. Max Salminen (Sweden) 7 8. Giles Scott (Britain) 8 9. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 9 10. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 10 11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 11 12. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 12 13. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 13 14. Jonathan Lobert (France) 14 15. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 15 16. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 16 17. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 17 18. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 18 19. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 19 20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 30 2. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 48 3. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 56 4. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 68 5. Max Salminen (Sweden) 69 6. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 70 7. Jake Lilley (Australia) 71 8. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 72 9. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 78 10. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 80 11. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 80 12. Jonathan Lobert (France) 81 13. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 82 14. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 85 15. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 89 16. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 93 17. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 94 18. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 97 19. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 105 20. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 121
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.