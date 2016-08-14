版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 9 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        1 points 
2.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   2        
3.  Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        3        
4.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)         4        
5.  Anders Pedersen (Norway)          5        
6.  Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            6        
7.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             7        
8.  Giles Scott (Britain)             8        
9.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         9        
10. Caleb Paine (U.S.)                10       
11. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             11       
12. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            12       
13. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          13       
14. Jonathan Lobert (France)          14       
15. Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              15       
16. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          16       
17. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 17       
18. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           18       
19. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   19       
20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)              20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             30  
2.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         48  
3.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   56  
4.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   68  
5.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             69  
6.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                70  
7.  Jake Lilley (Australia)           71  
8.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              72  
9.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)         78  
10. Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        80  
11. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          80  
12. Jonathan Lobert (France)          81  
13. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            82  
14. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          85  
15. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 89  
16. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             93  
17. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          94  
18. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            97  
19. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           105 
20. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        121

