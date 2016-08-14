版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 10 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)      1 points 
2.  Giles Scott (Britain)           2        
3.  Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)        3        
4.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)              4        
5.  Max Salminen (Sweden)           5        
6.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)       6        
7.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)      7        
8.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)       8        
9.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)            9        
10. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)          10       
11. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)          11       
12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)        12       
13. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 13       
14. Jonathan Lobert (France)        14       
15. Anders Pedersen (Norway)        15       
16. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 16       
17. Jake Lilley (Australia)         17       
18. Gong Lei (China)                18       
19. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)           19       
20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada)            20       
Standings Men Finn
1.  Giles Scott (Britain)             32  
2.  Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia)         56  
3.  Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia)   69  
4.  Caleb Paine (U.S.)                74  
5.  Max Salminen (Sweden)             74  
6.  Jorge Zarif (Brazil)              81  
7.  Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands)   84  
8.  Josh Junior (New Zealand)         84  
9.  Facundo Olezza (Argentina)        87  
10. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece)          88  
11. Jake Lilley (Australia)           88  
12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary)          92  
13. Alican Kaynar (Turkey)            93  
14. Jonathan Lobert (France)          95  
15. Tapio Nirkko (Finland)            107 
16. Anders Pedersen (Norway)          109 
17. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 110 
18. Giorgio Poggi (Italy)             112 
19. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay)        122 
20. Deniss Karpak (Estonia)           127

