Olympics-Sailing-Men's finn race 10 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's finn race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results Finn Men Opening Series Race 10 1. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 1 points 2. Giles Scott (Britain) 2 3. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 3 4. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 4 5. Max Salminen (Sweden) 5 6. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 6 7. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 7 8. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 8 9. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 9 10. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 10 11. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 11 12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 12 13. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 13 14. Jonathan Lobert (France) 14 15. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 15 16. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 16 17. Jake Lilley (Australia) 17 18. Gong Lei (China) 18 19. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 19 20. Tom Ramshaw (Canada) 20 Standings Men Finn 1. Giles Scott (Britain) 32 2. Vasilij Zbogar (Slovenia) 56 3. Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic (Croatia) 69 4. Caleb Paine (U.S.) 74 5. Max Salminen (Sweden) 74 6. Jorge Zarif (Brazil) 81 7. Pieter-Jan Postma (Netherlands) 84 8. Josh Junior (New Zealand) 84 9. Facundo Olezza (Argentina) 87 10. Ioannis Mitakis (Greece) 88 11. Jake Lilley (Australia) 88 12. Zsombor Berecz (Hungary) 92 13. Alican Kaynar (Turkey) 93 14. Jonathan Lobert (France) 95 15. Tapio Nirkko (Finland) 107 16. Anders Pedersen (Norway) 109 17. Jonas Hoegh-Christensen (Denmark) 110 18. Giorgio Poggi (Italy) 112 19. Alejandro Foglia (Uruguay) 122 20. Deniss Karpak (Estonia) 127
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
