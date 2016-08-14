版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 04:10 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 470 race 7 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 470 race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results 470 Men Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      1 points 
2.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  2        
3.  Joonas Lindgren/Niklas Lindgren (Finland)      3        
4.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            4        
5.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     5        
6.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                6        
7.  Jordi Xammar/Joan Herp (Spain)                 7        
8.  Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 8        
9.  Henrique Haddad/Bruno Bethlem (Brazil)         9        
10. Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        10       
Standings Men 470
1.  Sime Fantela/Igor Marenic (Croatia)            14 
2.  Mathew Belcher/William Ryan (Australia)        25 
3.  Panagiotis Mantis/Pavlos Kagialis (Greece)     32 
4.  Sofian Bouvet/Jeremie Mion (France)            36 
5.  Matthias Schmid/Florian Reichstadter (Austria) 42 
6.  Stuart McNay/Dave Hughes (U.S.)                42 
7.  Anton Dahlberg/Fredrik Bergstrom (Sweden)      45 
8.  Yannick Brauchli/Romuald Hausser (Switzerland) 50 
9.  Paul Snow-Hansen/Daniel Willcox (New Zealand)  54 
10. Luke Patience/Chris Grube (Britain)            58

