版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 02:24 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 7 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          1 points 
2.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        2        
3.  Nico Delle-Karth/Niko Resch (Austria)         3        
4.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     4        
5.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           5        
6.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 6        
7.  Benjamin Grez/Cristobal Grez (Chile)          7        
8.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            8        
9.  Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium)    9        
10. Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)         10       
Standings Men 49er

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐