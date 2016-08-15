版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 02:46 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 8 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)            1 points 
2.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)              2        
3.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)          3        
4.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)              4        
5.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)       5        
6.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)             6        
7.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)             7        
8.  Yannick Lefebvre/Tom Pelsmaekers (Belgium)      8        
9.  Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)           9        
10. Sebastien Schneiter/Lucien Cujean (Switzerland) 10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        20 
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            34 
3.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     46 
4.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          53 
5.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           54 
6.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 57 
7.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   58 
8.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           61 
9.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            62 
10. Yukio Makino/Kenji Takahashi (Japan)          65

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐