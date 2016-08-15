版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:51 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Men's 49er race 9 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing men's 49er race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 49er Men Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)      1 points 
2.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)          2        
3.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)        3        
4.  Jorge Lima/Jose Costa (Portugal)            4        
5.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)          5        
6.  Ruggero Tita/Pietro Zucchetti (Italy)       6        
7.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) 7        
8.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)   8        
9.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)         9        
10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)         10       
Standings Men 49er
1.  Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (New Zealand)        21 
2.  Erik Heil/Thomas Plossel (Germany)            39 
3.  Nathan Outteridge/Iain Jensen (Australia)     54 
4.  Julien D'Ortoli/Noe Delpech (France)          56 
5.  Lukasz Przybytek/Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland)   65 
6.  Ryan Seaton/Matt McGovern (Ireland)           66 
7.  Dylan Fletcher/Alain Sign (Britain)           70 
8.  Jonas Warrer/Christian Peter Lubeck (Denmark) 71 
9.  Yago Lange/Klaus Lange (Argentina)            72 
10. Marco Grael/Gabriel Borges (Brazil)           80

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐