版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 02:46 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 medal race results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Medal Race 
1.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     2 points 
2.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   4        
3.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           6        
4.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             8        
5.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             10       
6.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  12       
7.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      14       
8.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         16       
9.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           18       
10. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 20       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  77 points 
2.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   78        
3.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           78        
4.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     81        
5.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      84        
6.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             93        
7.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 100       
8.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             106       
9.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           109       
10. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         117

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐