Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 medal race results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Medal Race 1. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 2 points 2. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 4 3. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 6 4. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 8 5. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 10 6. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 12 7. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 14 8. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 16 9. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 18 10. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 20 Standings Mixed Nacra 17 1. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 77 points 2. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 78 3. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 78 4. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 81 5. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 84 6. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 93 7. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 100 8. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 106 9. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 109 10. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 117
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.