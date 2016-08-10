版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 2 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         1 points 
2.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  2        
3.  Sofia Bekatorou/Michalis Pateniotis (Greece) 3        
4.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           4        
5.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           5        
6.  Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay)       6        
7.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 7        
8.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   8        
9.  Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     9        
10. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 8  
2.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           8  
3.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  13 
4.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   14 
5.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           16 
6.  Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     17 
7.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         18 
8.  Justin Liu/Denise Lim (Singapore)            18 
9.  Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands)    18 
10. Luke Ramsay/Nikola Girke (Canada)            21

