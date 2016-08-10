Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 2 1. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 1 points 2. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 2 3. Sofia Bekatorou/Michalis Pateniotis (Greece) 3 4. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 4 5. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 5 6. Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay) 6 7. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 7 8. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 8 9. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 9 10. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 10 Standings Mixed Nacra 17 1. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 8 2. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 8 3. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 13 4. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 14 5. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 16 6. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 17 7. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 18 8. Justin Liu/Denise Lim (Singapore) 18 9. Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands) 18 10. Luke Ramsay/Nikola Girke (Canada) 21
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.