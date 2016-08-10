版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 03:44 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 1 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 1 points 
2.  Justin Liu/Denise Lim (Singapore)            2        
3.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           3        
4.  Luke Ramsay/Nikola Girke (Canada)            4        
5.  Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands)    5        
6.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   6        
7.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             7        
8.  Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     8        
9.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     9        
10. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐