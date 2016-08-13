版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 00:45 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 7 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 7 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 7 
1.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  1 points 
2.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             2        
3.  Sofia Bekatorou/Michalis Pateniotis (Greece) 3        
4.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     4        
5.  Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany)      5        
6.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      6        
7.  Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands)    7        
8.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           8        
9.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             9        
10. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   24 
2.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           24 
3.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     31 
4.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      32 
5.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  34 
6.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           46 
7.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 52 
8.  Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands)    55 
9.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         57 
10. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             60

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐