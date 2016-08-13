版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 8 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             1 points 
2.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             2        
3.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           3        
4.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         4        
5.  Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain)      5        
6.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  6        
7.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 7        
8.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     8        
9.  Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     9        
10. Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany)      10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   35 
2.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           36 
3.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     39 
4.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  40 
5.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      44 
6.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           49 
7.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 59 
8.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         61 
9.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             61 
10. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             70

