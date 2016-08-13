Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 8 1. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 1 points 2. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 2 3. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 3 4. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 4 5. Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain) 5 6. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 6 7. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 7 8. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 8 9. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 9 10. Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany) 10 Standings Mixed Nacra 17 1. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 35 2. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 36 3. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 39 4. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 40 5. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 44 6. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 49 7. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 59 8. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 61 9. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 61 10. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 70
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.