Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 9 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             1 points 
2.  Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany)      2        
3.  Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain)      3        
4.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           4        
5.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 5        
6.  Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands)    6        
7.  Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     7        
8.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             8        
9.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  9        
10. Nicole van der Velden/Thijs Visser (Aruba)   10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   46 
2.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  49 
3.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           49 
4.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     51 
5.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           53 
6.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      57 
7.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             62 
8.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 64 
9.  Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany)      72 
10. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     77

