Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 10 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   1 points 
2.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      2        
3.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             3        
4.  Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain)      4        
5.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 5        
6.  Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay)       6        
7.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         7        
8.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             8        
9.  Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany)      9        
10. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   47 
2.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      59 
3.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  62 
4.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           63 
5.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           64 
6.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     64 
7.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             65 
8.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 69 
9.  Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany)      81 
10. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         85

