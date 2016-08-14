Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 10 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 10 1. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 1 points 2. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 2 3. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 3 4. Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain) 4 5. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 5 6. Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay) 6 7. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 7 8. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 8 9. Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany) 9 10. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 10 Standings Mixed Nacra 17 1. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 47 2. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 59 3. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 62 4. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 63 5. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 64 6. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 64 7. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 65 8. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 69 9. Paul Kohlhoff/Carolina Werner (Germany) 81 10. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 85
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.