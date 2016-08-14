Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 11 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 11 1. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 1 points 2. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 2 3. Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands) 3 4. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 4 5. Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark) 5 6. Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay) 6 7. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 7 8. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 8 9. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 9 10. Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain) 10 Standings Mixed Nacra 17 1. Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina) 65 2. Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy) 70 3. Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria) 72 4. Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia) 74 5. Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand) 79 6. Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 80 7. Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France) 83 8. Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain) 91 9. Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.) 98 10. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil) 101
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.