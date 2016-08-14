版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:08 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Mixed's nacra 17 race 11 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing mixed's nacra 17 race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results Nacra 17 Mixed Opening Series Race 11 
1.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 1 points 
2.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  2        
3.  Mandy Mulder/Coen de Koning (Netherlands)    3        
4.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           4        
5.  Allan Norregaard/Anette Viborg (Denmark)     5        
6.  Pablo Defazio/Mariana Foglia (Uruguay)       6        
7.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      7        
8.  Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         8        
9.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             9        
10. Fernando Echavarri/Tara Pacheco (Spain)      10       
Standings Mixed Nacra 17
1.  Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (Argentina)  65  
2.  Vittorio Bissaro/Silvia Sicouri (Italy)      70  
3.  Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Austria)           72  
4.  Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Darmanin (Australia)   74  
5.  Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (New Zealand)     79  
6.  Matias Buhler/Nathalie Brugger (Switzerland) 80  
7.  Billy Besson/Marie Riou (France)             83  
8.  Ben Saxton/Nicola Groves (Britain)           91  
9.  Bora Gulari/Louisa Chafee (U.S.)             98  
10. Samuel Albrecht/Isabel Swan (Brazil)         101

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐