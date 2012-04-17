Sailing-Spanish duo return to Olympics after Beijing medal row

Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
MADRID, April 17 Former Olympic champions Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez have the chance to avenge their disputed defeat in the 49er class race in Beijing after being selected to represent Spain again in the London Games in July and August.
The pair were denied a second gold to follow their Olympic triumph in Athens in 2004 after the Danish duo, whose boat was broken, borrowed a replacement from already eliminated Croatia for the deciding race in China.
The Danes just pipped them for first place and sparked a furious protest from silver-medallists Spain and the Italian team, which was rejected.
"I think we can be prepared, if not we wouldn't even try," Fernandez told the Spanish sailing federation website.
The pair finished second in the Olympic practice event in Weymouth last year.
"The Weymouth course is a good place for us," Martinez added.
"Normally the conditions are good, there is a wind but nothing excessive. It won't be as difficult as in Beijing for example. We like the place, we have usually done well there and without doubt it is a point in our favour." (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
* Budapest mayor says council may debate withdrawal on Weds (Adds joint statement of the government and the mayor's office)
PARIS, Feb 17 Guardians of the French language were up in arms on Friday after the French national Olympic committee adopted an English slogan - Made for Sharing - to back France's bid to host the games in 2024.