Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial medal race results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Medal race 
1.  Alison Young (Britain)          2 points 
2.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)     6        
2.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)         6DPG     
4.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)     8        
5.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)       10       
6.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)         12       
7.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 14       
8.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)     16       
9.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)        18       
10. Paige Railey (U.S.)             22DPG    
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             61 points 
2.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   67        
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 71        
4.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     78        
5.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    86.6      
6.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     90        
7.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 90        
8.  Alison Young (Britain)                      93        
9.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 107       
10. Paige Railey (U.S.)                         131       
11. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   113       
12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 113       
13. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      124       
14. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        125       
15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              127       
16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    127       
17. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      130       
18. Xu Lijia (China)                            135       
19. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              137       
20. Manami Doi (Japan)                          139

