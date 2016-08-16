Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial medal race results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial medal race result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Laser Radial Women Medal race 1. Alison Young (Britain) 2 points 2. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 6 2. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 6DPG 4. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 8 5. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 10 6. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 12 7. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 14 8. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 16 9. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 18 10. Paige Railey (U.S.) 22DPG Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 61 points 2. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 67 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 71 4. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 78 5. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 86.6 6. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 90 7. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 90 8. Alison Young (Britain) 93 9. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 107 10. Paige Railey (U.S.) 131 11. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 113 12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 113 13. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 124 14. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 125 15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 127 16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 127 17. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 130 18. Xu Lijia (China) 135 19. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 137 20. Manami Doi (Japan) 139
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.