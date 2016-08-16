版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 10 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    1 points 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            2        
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         3        
4.  Victoria Travascio/Maria Sol Branz (Argentina) 4        
5.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        5        
6.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        6        
7.  Griselda Khng/Sara Tan (Singapore)             7        
8.  Andrea Brewster/Saskia Tidey (Ireland)         8        
9.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        9        
10. Noora Ruskola/Camilla Cedercreutz (Finland)    10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        35 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            37 
3.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         37 
4.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    40 
5.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    59 
6.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        65 
7.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            71 
8.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 72 
9.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               76 
10. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             79

