Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 8 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 8 1. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 1 points 2. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 2 3. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 3 4. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 4 5. Gil Cohen/Nina Amir (Israel) 5 6. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 6 7. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 7 8. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 8 9. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 9 10. Alisa Kirilyuk/Liudmila Dmitrieva (Russia) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 23 2. Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.) 33 3. Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia) 39 4. Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan) 40 5. Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand) 43 6. Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France) 43 7. Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria) 44 8. Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 49 9. Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 51 10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile) 69
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.