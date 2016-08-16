版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:31 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 8 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 8 
1.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                        1 points 
2.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 2        
3.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                       3        
4.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                          4        
5.  Gil Cohen/Nina Amir (Israel)                              5        
6.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                     6        
7.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan (Brazil)             7        
8.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                8        
9.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                       9        
10. Alisa Kirilyuk/Liudmila Dmitrieva (Russia)                10       
Standings Women 470
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                       23 
2.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                       33 
3.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                     39 
4.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                          40 
5.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                        43 
6.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                43 
7.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                        44 
8.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 49 
9.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan (Brazil)             51 
10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                     69

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐