版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 01:35 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 11 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 11 
1.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            1 points 
2.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    2        
3.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 3        
4.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        4        
5.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         5        
6.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        6        
7.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            7        
8.  Griselda Khng/Sara Tan (Singapore)             8        
9.  Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden)             9        
10. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    42 
2.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         42 
3.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            44 
4.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        45 
5.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        69 
6.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            72 
7.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    73 
8.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 75 
9.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        85 
10. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               88

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐