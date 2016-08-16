Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 11 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 11 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 11 1. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 1 points 2. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 2 3. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 3 4. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 4 5. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 5 6. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 6 7. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 7 8. Griselda Khng/Sara Tan (Singapore) 8 9. Lisa Ericson/Hanna Klinga (Sweden) 9 10. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 10 Standings Women 49er FX 1. Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark) 42 2. Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand) 42 3. Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil) 44 4. Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 45 5. Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy) 69 6. Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France) 72 7. Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain) 73 8. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 75 9. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany) 85 10. Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.) 88
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.