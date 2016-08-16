版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's 49er fx race 12 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 49er fx race 12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results 49er FX Women Opening Series Race 12 
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        1 points 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            2        
3.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            3        
4.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    4        
5.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         5        
6.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               6        
7.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        7        
8.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    8        
9.  Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        9        
10. Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 10       
Standings Women 49er FX
1.  Tamara Echegoyen/Berta Betanzos (Spain)        46 
2.  Martine Grael/Kahena Kunze (Brazil)            46 
3.  Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov-Iversen (Denmark)    46 
4.  Alex Maloney/Molly Meech (New Zealand)         47 
5.  Sarah Steyaert/Aude Compan (France)            75 
6.  Giulia Conti/Francesca Clapcich (Italy)        76 
7.  Charlotte Dobson/Sophie Ainsworth (Britain)    81 
8.  Annemiek Bekkering/Annette Duetz (Netherlands) 85 
9.  Paris Henken/Helena Scutt (U.S.)               94 
10. Victoria Jurczok/Anika Lorenz (Germany)        94

