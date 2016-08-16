版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 02:30 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 9 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 9 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 9 
1.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                        1 points 
2.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                       2        
3.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 3        
4.  Huang Lizhu/Wang Xiaoli (China)                           4        
5.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                     5        
6.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                        6        
7.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                7        
8.  Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska (Poland)  8        
9.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                       9        
10. Annika Bochmann/Marlene Steinherr (Germany)               10       
Standings Women 470
1.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                       25 
2.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                       42 
3.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                        44 
4.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                     44 
5.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                        50 
6.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                50 
7.  Afrodite Zegers-Kyranakou/Anneloes van Veen (Netherlands) 52 
8.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                          53 
9.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan (Brazil)             66 
10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                     85

