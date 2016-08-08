版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:55 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x opening series results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x opening series results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Overall 
1.  Charline Picon (France)           1  
2.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        2  
3.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      3  
4.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)            4  
5.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        5  
6.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         6  
7.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             7  
8.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             8  
9.  Chen Peina (China)                9  
10. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              10 
11. Demita Vega (Mexico)              11 
12. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         12 
13. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      13 
14. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          14 
15. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       15 
16. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          16 
17. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      17 
18. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           18 
19. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 19 
20. Dilara Uralp (Turkey)             20

