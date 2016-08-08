Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 1 results

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 1 1. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 1 points 2. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 2 3. Xu Lijia (China) 3 4. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 4 5. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 5 6. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 6 7. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 7 8. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 8 9. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 9 10. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 10 11. Veronika Fenclova (Czech Republic) 11 12. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay) 12 13. Alison Young (Britain) 13 14. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 14 15. Paige Railey (U.S.) 15 16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 16 17. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 17 18. Tiril Bue (Norway) 18 19. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 19 20. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 1 2. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 2 3. Xu Lijia (China) 3 4. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 4 5. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 5 6. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 6 7. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 7 8. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 8 9. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 9 10. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 10 11. Veronika Fenclova (Czech Republic) 11 12. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay) 12 13. Alison Young (Britain) 13 14. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 14 15. Paige Railey (U.S.) 15 16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 16 17. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 17 18. Tiril Bue (Norway) 18 19. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 19 20. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 20
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday