2016年 8月 9日 星期二 01:31 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 1 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)          1 points 
2.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)            2        
3.  Xu Lijia (China)                   3        
4.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)           4        
5.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)        5        
6.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)    6        
7.  Lucia Falasca (Argentina)          7        
8.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)        8        
9.  Brenda Bowskill (Canada)           9        
10. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)             10       
11. Veronika Fenclova (Czech Republic) 11       
12. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay)          12       
13. Alison Young (Britain)             13       
14. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)           14       
15. Paige Railey (U.S.)                15       
16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)     16       
17. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)            17       
18. Tiril Bue (Norway)                 18       
19. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)             19       
20. Maria Erdi (Hungary)               20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)          1  
2.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)            2  
3.  Xu Lijia (China)                   3  
4.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)           4  
5.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)        5  
6.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)    6  
7.  Lucia Falasca (Argentina)          7  
8.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)        8  
9.  Brenda Bowskill (Canada)           9  
10. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)             10 
11. Veronika Fenclova (Czech Republic) 11 
12. Dolores Moreira (Uruguay)          12 
13. Alison Young (Britain)             13 
14. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)           14 
15. Paige Railey (U.S.)                15 
16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)     16 
17. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)            17 
18. Tiril Bue (Norway)                 18 
19. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)             19 
20. Maria Erdi (Hungary)               20

