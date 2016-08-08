Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 2 1. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 1 points 2. Charline Picon (France) 2 3. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 3 4. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 4 5. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 5 6. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 6 7. Marina Alabau (Spain) 7 8. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 8 9. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 9 10. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 10 11. Chen Peina (China) 11 12. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 12 13. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 13 14. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary) 14 15. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 15 16. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 16 17. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 17 18. Demita Vega (Mexico) 18 19. Dilara Uralp (Turkey) 19 20. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Charline Picon (France) 2 2. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 5 3. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 6 4. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 7 5. Marina Alabau (Spain) 9 6. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 10 7. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 11 8. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 12 9. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 13 10. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 16 11. Chen Peina (China) 20 12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 23 13. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 24 14. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 25 15. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 26 16. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 28 17. Demita Vega (Mexico) 29 18. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 30 19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 33 20. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary) 35
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.