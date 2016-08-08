版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)    1 points 
2.  Charline Picon (France)      2        
3.  Marion Lepert (U.S.)         3        
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 4        
5.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)   5        
6.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)   6        
7.  Marina Alabau (Spain)        7        
8.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)    8        
9.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)       9        
10. Maria Mollestad (Norway)     10       
11. Chen Peina (China)           11       
12. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)   12       
13. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)      13       
14. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary)      14       
15. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)  15       
16. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 16       
17. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)     17       
18. Demita Vega (Mexico)         18       
19. Dilara Uralp (Turkey)        19       
20. Bryony Shaw (Britain)        20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Charline Picon (France)      2  
2.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)   5  
3.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)    6  
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 7  
5.  Marina Alabau (Spain)        9  
6.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)    10 
7.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)   11 
8.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)       12 
9.  Marion Lepert (U.S.)         13 
10. Bryony Shaw (Britain)        16 
11. Chen Peina (China)           20 
12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)     23 
13. Maria Mollestad (Norway)     24 
14. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)      25 
15. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 26 
16. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)   28 
17. Demita Vega (Mexico)         29 
18. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)  30 
19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 33 
20. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary)      35

