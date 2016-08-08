版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 3 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 3 
1.  Charline Picon (France)      1 points 
2.  Marina Alabau (Spain)        2        
3.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)   3        
4.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)    4        
5.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)    5        
6.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)   6        
7.  Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)     7        
8.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)       8        
9.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)        9        
10. Marion Lepert (U.S.)         10       
11. Chen Peina (China)           11       
12. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)      12       
13. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 13       
14. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 14       
15. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)  15       
16. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)   16       
17. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 17       
18. Demita Vega (Mexico)         18       
19. Megumi Iseda (Japan)         19       
20. Maria Mollestad (Norway)     20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Charline Picon (France)      2  
2.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)   5  
3.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)    6  
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 7  
5.  Marina Alabau (Spain)        9  
6.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)    10 
7.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)   11 
8.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)       12 
9.  Marion Lepert (U.S.)         13 
10. Bryony Shaw (Britain)        16 
11. Chen Peina (China)           20 
12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)     23 
13. Maria Mollestad (Norway)     24 
14. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)      25 
15. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 26 
16. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)   28 
17. Demita Vega (Mexico)         29 
18. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)  30 
19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 33 
20. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary)      35

