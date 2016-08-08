Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 2 1. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 1 points 2. Paige Railey (U.S.) 2 3. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 3 4. Xu Lijia (China) 4 5. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 5 6. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 6 7. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 7 8. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 8 9. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 9 10. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 10 11. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 11 12. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 12 13. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 13 14. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 14 15. Manami Doi (Japan) 15 16. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 16 17. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 17 18. Alison Young (Britain) 18 19. Tiril Bue (Norway) 19 20. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Xu Lijia (China) 7 2. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 11 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 14 4. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 15 5. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 15 6. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 15 7. Paige Railey (U.S.) 17 8. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 19 9. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 19 10. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 21 11. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 22 12. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 23 13. Alison Young (Britain) 31 14. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 34 15. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 34 16. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 35 17. Manami Doi (Japan) 37 18. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 37 19. Tiril Bue (Norway) 37 20. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 38
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.