Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 2 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 2 
1.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 1 points 
2.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         2        
3.  Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      3        
4.  Xu Lijia (China)                            4        
5.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             5        
6.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     6        
7.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 7        
8.  Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 8        
9.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 9        
10. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      10       
11. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              11       
12. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   12       
13. Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     13       
14. Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   14       
15. Manami Doi (Japan)                          15       
16. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               16       
17. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    17       
18. Alison Young (Britain)                      18       
19. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          19       
20. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)                    20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Xu Lijia (China)                            7  
2.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             11 
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 14 
4.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   15 
5.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     15 
6.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 15 
7.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         17 
8.  Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   19 
9.  Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 19 
10. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    21 
11. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      22 
12. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     23 
13. Alison Young (Britain)                      31 
14. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              34 
15. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)                    34 
16. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)                      35 
17. Manami Doi (Japan)                          37 
18. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              37 
19. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          37 
20. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      38

