Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 3 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 3 
1.  Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        1 points 
2.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     2        
3.  Xu Lijia (China)                            3        
4.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   4        
5.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 5        
6.  Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              6        
7.  Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              7        
8.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     8        
9.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 9        
10. Paige Railey (U.S.)                         10       
11. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 11       
12. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      12       
13. Alison Young (Britain)                      13       
14. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          14       
15. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             15       
16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    16       
17. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 17       
18. Philipine van Aanholt (Aruba)               18       
19. Manami Doi (Japan)                          19       
20. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     4  
2.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   5  
3.  Xu Lijia (China)                            6  
4.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 10 
5.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             10 
6.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 10 
7.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         12 
8.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     13 
9.  Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 14 
10. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      15 
11. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              16 
12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 18 
13. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   18 
14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    20 
15. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        21 
16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              23 
17. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    25 
18. Alison Young (Britain)                      26 
19. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          32 
20. Manami Doi (Japan)                          33

