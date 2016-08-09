Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 3 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 3 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 3 1. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 1 points 2. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 2 3. Xu Lijia (China) 3 4. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 4 5. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 5 6. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 6 7. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 7 8. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 8 9. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 9 10. Paige Railey (U.S.) 10 11. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 11 12. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 12 13. Alison Young (Britain) 13 14. Tiril Bue (Norway) 14 15. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 15 16. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 16 17. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 17 18. Philipine van Aanholt (Aruba) 18 19. Manami Doi (Japan) 19 20. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 4 2. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 5 3. Xu Lijia (China) 6 4. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 10 5. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 10 6. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 10 7. Paige Railey (U.S.) 12 8. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 13 9. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 14 10. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 15 11. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 16 12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 18 13. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 18 14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 20 15. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 21 16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 23 17. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 25 18. Alison Young (Britain) 26 19. Tiril Bue (Norway) 32 20. Manami Doi (Japan) 33
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.