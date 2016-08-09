版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 4 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         1 points 
2.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         2        
3.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      3        
4.  Charline Picon (France)           4        
5.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)            5        
6.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        6        
7.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             7        
8.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             8        
9.  Demita Vega (Mexico)              9        
10. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           10       
11. Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        11       
12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          12       
13. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              13       
14. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          14       
15. Chen Peina (China)                15       
16. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       16       
17. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)        17       
18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 18       
19. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary)           19       
20. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Charline Picon (France)      4  
2.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)    7  
3.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)   10 
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 10 
5.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)    12 
6.  Marina Alabau (Spain)        17 
7.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)       17 
8.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)   17 
9.  Marion Lepert (U.S.)         23 
10. Bryony Shaw (Britain)        23 
11. Chen Peina (China)           31 
12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)     35 
13. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)      35 
14. Demita Vega (Mexico)         38 
15. Maria Mollestad (Norway)     38 
16. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)   45 
17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)  45 
18. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 47 
19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 50 
20. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary)      54

