Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 4 1. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 1 points 2. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 2 3. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 3 4. Charline Picon (France) 4 5. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 5 6. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 6 7. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 7 8. Marina Alabau (Spain) 8 9. Demita Vega (Mexico) 9 10. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 10 11. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 11 12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 12 13. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 13 14. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 14 15. Chen Peina (China) 15 16. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 16 17. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 17 18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 18 19. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary) 19 20. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Charline Picon (France) 4 2. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 7 3. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 10 4. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 10 5. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 12 6. Marina Alabau (Spain) 17 7. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 17 8. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 17 9. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 23 10. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 23 11. Chen Peina (China) 31 12. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 35 13. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 35 14. Demita Vega (Mexico) 38 15. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 38 16. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 45 17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 45 18. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 47 19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 50 20. Sara Cholnoky (Hungary) 54
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.