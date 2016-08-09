Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 5 1. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 1 points 2. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 2 3. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 3 4. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 4 5. Charline Picon (France) 5 6. Marina Alabau (Spain) 6 7. Chen Peina (China) 7 8. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 8 9. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 9 10. Demita Vega (Mexico) 10 11. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 11 12. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 12 13. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 13 14. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 14 15. Megumi Iseda (Japan) 15 16. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 16 17. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 17 18. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 18 19. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 19 20. Dilara Uralp (Turkey) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 8 2. Charline Picon (France) 8 3. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 12 4. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 13 5. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 20 6. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 21 7. Marina Alabau (Spain) 23 8. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 26 9. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 36 10. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 37 11. Chen Peina (China) 38 12. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 43 13. Demita Vega (Mexico) 48 14. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 52 15. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 56 16. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 59 17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 61 18. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 66 19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 66 20. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 70
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.