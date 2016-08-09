版本:
2016年 8月 10日

Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 5 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         1 points 
2.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        2        
3.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      3        
4.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        4        
5.  Charline Picon (France)           5        
6.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             6        
7.  Chen Peina (China)                7        
8.  Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           8        
9.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)            9        
10. Demita Vega (Mexico)              10       
11. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 11       
12. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      12       
13. Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         13       
14. Bryony Shaw (Britain)             14       
15. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              15       
16. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      16       
17. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          17       
18. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          18       
19. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       19       
20. Dilara Uralp (Turkey)             20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         8  
2.  Charline Picon (France)           8  
3.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        12 
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      13 
5.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         20 
6.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        21 
7.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             23 
8.  Tuuli Petaja (Finland)            26 
9.  Marion Lepert (U.S.)              36 
10. Bryony Shaw (Britain)             37 
11. Chen Peina (China)                38 
12. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           43 
13. Demita Vega (Mexico)              48 
14. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          52 
15. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          56 
16. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      59 
17. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       61 
18. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)        66 
19. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      66 
20. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 70

