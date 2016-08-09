Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 4 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 4 1. Xu Lijia (China) 1 points 2. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 2 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 3 4. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 4 5. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 5 6. Tiril Bue (Norway) 6 7. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 7 8. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 8 9. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 9 10. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 10 11. Elizabeth Yin (Singapore) 11 12. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 12 13. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 13 14. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 14 15. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 15 16. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 16 17. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 17 18. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 18 19. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil) 19 20. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Xu Lijia (China) 7 2. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 12 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 13 4. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 14 5. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 16 6. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 18 7. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 22 8. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 25 9. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 26 10. Paige Railey (U.S.) 27 11. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 29 12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 29 13. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 30 14. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 31 15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 32 16. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 33 17. Tiril Bue (Norway) 38 18. Alison Young (Britain) 43 19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 45 20. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 46
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.