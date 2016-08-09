版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:56 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 4 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 4 
1.  Xu Lijia (China)                            1 points 
2.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    2        
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 3        
4.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             4        
5.  Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        5        
6.  Tiril Bue (Norway)                          6        
7.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   7        
8.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 8        
9.  Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              9        
10. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      10       
11. Elizabeth Yin (Singapore)                   11       
12. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      12       
13. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              13       
14. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               14       
15. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   15       
16. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 16       
17. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     17       
18. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)                      18       
19. Fernanda Decnop (Brazil)                    19       
20. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Xu Lijia (China)                            7  
2.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   12 
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 13 
4.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             14 
5.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     16 
6.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 18 
7.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    22 
8.  Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      25 
9.  Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        26 
10. Paige Railey (U.S.)                         27 
11. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              29 
12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 29 
13. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     30 
14. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 31 
15. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              32 
16. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   33 
17. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          38 
18. Alison Young (Britain)                      43 
19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    45 
20. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      46

