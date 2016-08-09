CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 6 1. Chen Peina (China) 1 points 2. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 2 3. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 3 4. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 4 5. Tuuli Petaejae (Finland) 5 6. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 6 7. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 7 8. Marina Alabau (Spain) 8 9. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 9 10. Charline Picon (France) 10 11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 11 12. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 12 13. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 13 14. Megumi Iseda (Japan) 14 15. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 15 16. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 16 17. Demita Vega (Mexico) 17 18. Audrey Yong (Singapore) 18 19. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 19 20. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 12 2. Charline Picon (France) 13 3. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 18 4. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 20 5. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 24 6. Marina Alabau (Spain) 31 7. Tuuli Petaejae (Finland) 31 8. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 33 9. Chen Peina (China) 39 10. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 47 11. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 49 12. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 54 13. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 65 14. Demita Vega (Mexico) 65 15. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 67 16. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 72 17. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 76 18. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 79 19. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 80 20. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 85
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.