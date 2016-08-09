版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 07:31 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 6 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Chen Peina (China)                1 points 
2.  Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 2        
3.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        3        
4.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         4        
5.  Tuuli Petaejae (Finland)          5        
6.  Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      6        
7.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      7        
8.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             8        
9.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        9        
10. Charline Picon (France)           10       
11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           11       
12. Bryony Shaw (Britain)             12       
13. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      13       
14. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              14       
15. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          15       
16. Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         16       
17. Demita Vega (Mexico)              17       
18. Audrey Yong (Singapore)           18       
19. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)        19       
20. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         12 
2.  Charline Picon (France)           13 
3.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        18 
4.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      20 
5.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        24 
6.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             31 
7.  Tuuli Petaejae (Finland)          31 
8.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         33 
9.  Chen Peina (China)                39 
10. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              47 
11. Bryony Shaw (Britain)             49 
12. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           54 
13. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      65 
14. Demita Vega (Mexico)              65 
15. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          67 
16. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 72 
17. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          76 
18. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      79 
19. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       80 
20. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)        85

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐