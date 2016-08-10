版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 5 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 5 
1.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             1 points 
2.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         2        
3.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 3        
4.  Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      4        
5.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   5        
6.  Alison Young (Britain)                      6        
7.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     7        
8.  Xu Lijia (China)                            8        
9.  Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 9        
10. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    10       
11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 11       
12. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 12       
13. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      13       
14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    14       
15. Silvia Zennaro (Italy)                      15       
16. Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     16       
17. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               17       
18. Sara Carmo (Portugal)                       18       
19. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          19       
20. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Xu Lijia (China)                            15 
2.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             15 
3.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   17 
4.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 19 
5.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         28 
6.  Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      28 
7.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 29 
8.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    29 
9.  Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     32 
10. Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     36 
11. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 37 
12. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 41 
13. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        48 
14. Alison Young (Britain)                      48 
15. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              50 
16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              51 
17. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   52 
18. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    54 
19. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          55 
20. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      58

