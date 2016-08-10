Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 5 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 5 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 5 1. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 1 points 2. Paige Railey (U.S.) 2 3. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 3 4. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 4 5. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 5 6. Alison Young (Britain) 6 7. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 7 8. Xu Lijia (China) 8 9. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 9 10. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 10 11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 11 12. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 12 13. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 13 14. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 14 15. Silvia Zennaro (Italy) 15 16. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 16 17. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 17 18. Sara Carmo (Portugal) 18 19. Tiril Bue (Norway) 19 20. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Xu Lijia (China) 15 2. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 15 3. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 17 4. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 19 5. Paige Railey (U.S.) 28 6. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 28 7. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 29 8. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 29 9. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 32 10. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 36 11. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 37 12. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 41 13. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 48 14. Alison Young (Britain) 48 15. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 50 16. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 51 17. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 52 18. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 54 19. Tiril Bue (Norway) 55 20. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 58
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.