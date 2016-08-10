Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 6 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 6 1. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 1 points 2. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 2 3. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 3 4. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 4 5. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 5 6. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 6 7. Paige Railey (U.S.) 7 8. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 8 9. Alison Young (Britain) 9 10. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 10 11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 11 12. Xu Lijia (China) 12 13. Sara Carmo (Portugal) 13 14. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 14 15. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 15 16. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 16 17. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 17 18. Mathilde de Kerangat (France) 18 19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 19 20. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 20 Standings Women Laser Radial 1. Annalise Murphy (Ireland) 19 2. Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) 20 3. Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 21 4. Xu Lijia (China) 27 5. Tuula Tenkanen (Finland) 30 6. Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania) 34 7. Paige Railey (U.S.) 35 8. Josefin Olsson (Sweden) 40 9. Tina Mihelic (Croatia) 42 10. Evi Van Acker (Belgium) 47 11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia) 52 12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 53 13. Alison Young (Britain) 57 14. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey) 61 15. Alicia Cebrian (Spain) 66 16. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus) 67 17. Maria Erdi (Hungary) 68 18. Lucia Falasca (Argentina) 72 19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada) 73 20. Tiril Bue (Norway) 74
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.