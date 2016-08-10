版本:
中国
2016年 8月 11日 星期四 03:30 BJT

Olympics-Sailing-Women's laser radial race 6 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's laser radial race 6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results Laser Radial Women Opening Series Race 6 
1.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 1 points 
2.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   2        
3.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    3        
4.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     4        
5.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 5        
6.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             6        
7.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         7        
8.  Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      8        
9.  Alison Young (Britain)                      9        
10. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              10       
11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 11       
12. Xu Lijia (China)                            12       
13. Sara Carmo (Portugal)                       13       
14. Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      14       
15. Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     15       
16. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 16       
17. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              17       
18. Mathilde de Kerangat (France)               18       
19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    19       
20. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        20       
Standings Women Laser Radial
1.  Annalise Murphy (Ireland)                   19 
2.  Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark)                 20 
3.  Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands)             21 
4.  Xu Lijia (China)                            27 
5.  Tuula Tenkanen (Finland)                    30 
6.  Gintare Scheidt (Lithuania)                 34 
7.  Paige Railey (U.S.)                         35 
8.  Josefin Olsson (Sweden)                     40 
9.  Tina Mihelic (Croatia)                      42 
10. Evi Van Acker (Belgium)                     47 
11. Ashley Stoddart (Australia)                 52 
12. Veronika Kozelska Fenclova (Czech Republic) 53 
13. Alison Young (Britain)                      57 
14. Nazli Cagla Doenertas (Turkey)              61 
15. Alicia Cebrian (Spain)                      66 
16. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (Belarus)              67 
17. Maria Erdi (Hungary)                        68 
18. Lucia Falasca (Argentina)                   72 
19. Brenda Bowskill (Canada)                    73 
20. Tiril Bue (Norway)                          74

