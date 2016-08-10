版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's 470 race 1 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's 470 race 1 result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 1 
1.  Ai Yoshida/Miho Yoshioka (Japan)                                                             1 points 
2.  Tina Mrak/Veronika Macarol (Slovenia)                                                        2        
3.  Lara Vadlau/Jolanta Ogar (Austria)                                                           3        
4.  Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain)                                                          4        
5.  Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Luiza Barbachan (Brazil)
Fernanda Oliveira Horn/Ana Barbachan 5        
6.  Jo Aleh/Polly Powrie (New Zealand)                                                           6        
7.  Camille Lecointre/Helene Defrance (France)                                                   7        
8.  Anne Haeger/Briana Provancha (U.S.)                                                          8        
9.  Linda Fahrni/Maja Siegenthaler (Switzerland)                                                 9        
10. Nadja Horwitz/Sofia Middleton (Chile)                                                        10       
