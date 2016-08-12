Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 10 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 10 1. Chen Peina (China) 1 points 2. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 2 3. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 3 4. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 4 5. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 5 6. Marina Alabau (Spain) 6 7. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 7 8. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 8 9. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 9 10. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 10 11. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 11 12. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 12 13. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 13 14. Megumi Iseda (Japan) 14 15. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 15 16. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 16 17. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 17 18. Demita Vega (Mexico) 18 19. Ketija Birzule (Latvia) 19 20. Dilara Uralp (Turkey) 20 Standings Women RS:X 1. Stefania Elfutina (Russia) 39 2. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy) 45 3. Charline Picon (France) 47 4. Marina Alabau (Spain) 47 5. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 56 6. Lilian de Geus (Netherlands) 56 7. Maayan Davidovich (Israel) 56 8. Chen Peina (China) 58 9. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 63 10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland) 66 11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 105 12. Maria Mollestad (Norway) 114 13. Marion Lepert (U.S.) 115 14. Demita Vega (Mexico) 122 15. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland) 123 16. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China) 133 17. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark) 133 18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 135 19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 136 20. Maria Tejerina (Argentina) 159
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.