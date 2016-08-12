版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Women's rs:x race 10 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic sailing women's rs:x race 10 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Results RS:X Women Opening Series Race 10 
1.  Chen Peina (China)                1 points 
2.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      2        
3.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        3        
4.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             4        
5.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        5        
6.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             6        
7.  Maria Mollestad (Norway)          7        
8.  Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       8        
9.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         9        
10. Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         10       
11. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    11       
12. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      12       
13. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      13       
14. Megumi Iseda (Japan)              14       
15. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 15       
16. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          16       
17. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           17       
18. Demita Vega (Mexico)              18       
19. Ketija Birzule (Latvia)           19       
20. Dilara Uralp (Turkey)             20       
Standings Women RS:X
1.  Stefania Elfutina (Russia)        39  
2.  Flavia Tartaglini (Italy)         45  
3.  Charline Picon (France)           47  
4.  Marina Alabau (Spain)             47  
5.  Patricia Freitas (Brazil)         56  
6.  Lilian de Geus (Netherlands)      56  
7.  Maayan Davidovich (Israel)        56  
8.  Chen Peina (China)                58  
9.  Bryony Shaw (Britain)             63  
10. Tuuli Petaejae-Siren (Finland)    66  
11. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia)           105 
12. Maria Mollestad (Norway)          114 
13. Marion Lepert (U.S.)              115 
14. Demita Vega (Mexico)              122 
15. Malgorzata Bialecka (Poland)      123 
16. Sonia Lo (Hong Kong, China)       133 
17. Laerke Buhl-Hansen (Denmark)      133 
18. Siripon Kaewduang-ngam (Thailand) 135 
19. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece)          136 
20. Maria Tejerina (Argentina)        159

